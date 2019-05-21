This man won million-dollar lotteries twice—now his wife has won $1 million too

The odds of winning a million-dollar lottery are already astronomical. So what are the odds of winning twice — and, then having your wife win too? Just ask Kevin Phillips and his wife, Janet Pflaumer-Phillips, of Lakeville, Mass. Phillips won two separate $1 million prizes in the last five years, and Pflaumer-Phillips won her own $1 million cash prize just last week, the Massachusetts Lottery announced.

Janet Pflaumer-Phillips, Diamond Millions scratch-off winner. Source: Massachusetts Lottery

Phillips, now 61, won his two prizes in 2014 and 2016 after buying $10 and $5 scratch-off tickets, respectively, while Pflaumer-Phillips, 59, paid $30 for her winning "Diamond Millions" ticket at an auto repair shop in Middleborough, Mass. (The shop will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket, the state lottery says.) Pflaumer-Phillips told The Boston Globe that she and Kevin have been buying lottery tickets regularly for the past 20 years. While the couple did not specify how often they buy tickets, if they spend $15 (the average cost of their three winning tickets) each week, that would equal about $15,600 over two decades. Considering that they've now won three different million-dollar prizes, their lottery habit certainly seems to have paid off. After Phillips won his second million-dollar prize, Massachusetts Lottery said in a press release that he chose to receive his winnings in a single one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and planned to use some of that money to fund a trip to Disney World. Pflaumer-Phillips says she will donate some of the money to animal rescue organizations, plus, "it feels good to help family and friends and to know that he can retire," Pflaumer-Phillips told the Globe, referring to her husband.