'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa was once too 'broke to fly home' when filming 'Game of Thrones'

On the back of starring in such global successes as "Aquaman" and HBO's "Game of Thrones," Jason Momoa has become a household name in the entertainment world.

Rewind back a decade however, and the actor's lifestyle looked a lot different; with Momoa recently revealing that there was a time when he wasn't able to financially justify taking a flight back home.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to reflect upon the early days of being on the set of "Game of Thrones" (GOT), explaining how he spent his break with a small budget, in between filming scenes for the hit show.

"While filming GOT we had a lil break. We were to [sic] broke to fly home, so we rented a panel van, aka UHAUL, in Belfast and drove around beautiful, amazing Ireland, searching for the greatest pint of Guinness," the actor wrote in an Instagram post, which was accompanied with a picture of Momoa lying down and smiling in the back of a van, in Donegal.

"So many wonderful people and stories. I treasure those times. It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I'm just getting started."