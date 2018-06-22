‘Game of Thrones’ creators ‘couldn’t have done a better job’ with the final season, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says

For actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones," life hasn't changed too drastically, following the rise of the smash-hit TV show.

"I don't know if it's changed my life, per se — I have the same wife, the same kids, the same house, the same old Skoda," Coster-Waldau jokingly told CNBC's Tania Bryer this week at the Cannes Lions communications and advertising festival in south France. In other ways, however, Coster-Waldau admitted, things had changed.

"In my line of work, you usually go from job to job to job, but here, we've spent nine years together and I think this last year, knowing that ("Game of Thrones") was coming to an end, has been quite extraordinary for all of us."