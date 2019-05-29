Ex-Navy SEAL and 'John Wick 3' trainer does this 5-minute workout to get 'mentally pumped' every morning

Mornings aren't for everyone. For some, it comes naturally. For others, it may take a lot more than just caffeine. First, it helps to have something to look forward to. I've gone from being a U.S. Navy SEAL to C.I.A. contractor to starting my own company, Vigilance Elite, where I get to train law enforcement, civilians and even actors on movie sets. (Most recently, I worked with Keanu Reeves to prepare for his role in "John Wick: Chapter 3.") Each and every one of these jobs has allowed me to wake up feeling excited and motivated. Second, it's important to have a workout routine that gets you mentally and physically pumped for the day. Every morning, I do at least five minutes of pyramid training to get an instant energy boost. It's quick and doesn't require a ton of space or any special equipment.

What is pyramid training?

Pyramid training is an incredibly simple workout structure where you follow consecutive repetitions of a specific exercise. The goal is to work your way up from each subsequent set and build strength over time.

Too many people try to chase after that one big win and fail to realize that it takes several small wins to get there. Shawn Ryan founder and CEO, Vigilance Elite

(Note: If you have any serious health conditions, consider checking with your health care professional first to see what's right for you.)

Let's begin

1. Pick an exercise of your choice. Stick with something that will work your core and major muscle groups (back, legs, chest). It can be squats, squat jumps, pull-ups, box jumps — whatever you prefer, as long as it challenges your mind and body. You can also designate certain days of the week to train specific muscle groups. There's no "right way" to do this form of workout, so you can tailor it any way that works best for you. 2. Set your timer for five minutes and start with the lowest number of reps. We'll use squat jumps as an example. Your starting number of reps will vary depending on your current level of physical strength. If you're a beginner, try starting with a rep of 10 squat jumps. Remember, the goal isn't to start at a super intense level. Go with what you feel most comfortable with and focus on building your strength over time. 3. Move on to a rep of 15 squat jumps. Gradually increase the number of reps you do in that five-minute time frame. After a rep of 15, you can move on to 20, then 25 and so on until the timer goes off. Of course, you can always take a rest if needed, but keep in mind that the timer doesn't stop. 4. Record your results. It's important to have a pen and paper handy so you can write down what you completed that day. You'll want to beat your previous record each time, but don't be too hard on yourself if you don't. As you continue to do this workout over time, you'll gain a true sense of your fitness level and know how to beat your last record. The feeling of accomplishment after each workout is priceless.

Build your mental toughness