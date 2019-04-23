Ex-U.S. Navy officer: How to write emails with military precision and command

A vaguely written and poorly formatted email will most likely get lost in the shuffle or ignored (at least for a couple of days). So if you want to start writing strong emails that command attention, look no further than the U.S. military.

For decades, the U.S. Air Force has relied on "The Tongue and Quill," a manual on how to communicate efficiently. During his active duty service, Kabir Seghal, a U.S. Navy veteran and former vice president at J.P. Morgan, says the training helped him learn how to structure emails that maximized a mission's chances of success.

"Since returning from duty, I've applied these lessons to emails that I write for my corporate job," Seghal wrote in an article published in Harvard Business Review. "My missives have consequently become crisper and cleaner, eliciting quicker and higher-quality responses from colleagues and clients."

Here are Seghal's top lessons on writing emails with "military precision":