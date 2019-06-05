These are the top 10 beaches in America

That's according to Dr. Beach, aka Stephen P. Leatherman, a coastal scientist and director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida State University, who has been rating beaches since 1989. When determining the best beaches in America, Dr. Beach factors in 50 criteria, including water temperature, sand softness, views and vistas and public safety.

The No. 1 beach in America is Kailua Beach Park in Kailua Bay, Oahu, Hawaii.

Kailua Beach, a crescent-shaped, three-mile beach on Oahu's eastern shoreline, has soft, white sand and "usually calm" turquoise waters and is ideal for swimming year-round, according to Lonely Planet. You can also boogie board, kitesurf and windsurf there. The beach is just a 10-minute walk from downtown Kailua, where you can pick up snacks for a picnic on the beach at places like Whole Foods, or grab a serving of a local favorite, shaved ice with colorful syrup, at Island Snow.

Barack Obama's former "Winter White House, a luxury vacation home known as Paradise Point Estates, where he stayed with his family from 2008 to 2011, is located in Kailua Bay. (Obama attended Honolulu's Punahou School, which is 20 minutes away from Kailua, and he would reportedly go to Kailua Beach with his grandfather).

Here are the top 10 beaches in America for 2019, according to Dr. Beach.