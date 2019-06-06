How much Americans contribute to their 401(k) plans—and how much you should be saving

Many experts recommend saving at least 10% of your income for retirement.

In a 2018 report, the Stanford Center on Longevity determined that if you want to retire by age 65, you should be setting aside 10-17% of your income. And that's if you start saving as early as age 25. If you wait until 35 to start, you have to save 15-20%.

Other experts point out that how much you need to save is highly individual and comes down to when you want to retire and what you want your future lifestyle to look like. There are equations you can follow, certified financial planner Andrew Westlin tells CNBC Make It, such as, "you should save 15% of your income for retirement. But at the end of the day, it really comes down to everybody's own personal situation."

That said, "around 15% of your income is a pretty good target," he adds.

Are Americans on track? CNBC Make It turned to Fidelity, the nation's largest retirement-plan provider, for the numbers.

Retirement preparedness varies by age. Younger workers, those in their 20s, contribute less than those in their 40s, for example.

Here's the breakdown of the average contribution rates by age. These rates do not include any matching contributions from employers, Fidelity notes.