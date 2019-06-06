Skip Navigation
Work

The 10 most attractive employers for engineering students

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, launches from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Bill Ingalls/NASA | Getty Images

According to a recent analysis of data from the American Community Survey by Zippia, five of the top 10 highest-paying college majors fall into the engineering category — so students graduating with an engineering degree are in a great position.

Petroleum engineering, engineering mechanics and physics, naval architecture and marine engineering, mining and mineral engineering and chemical engineering all cracked the list of the highest-paying college majors with average annual incomes between $79,086 (chemical engineering) and $169,680 (petroleum engineering).

Salaries are particularly high for engineering majors because these skills are in high demand and in turn, employers much battle for top tech talent to recruit and retain workers with these kinds of educational backgrounds.

Global research and advisory firm Universum surveyed 10,860 engineering majors about what companies they were most interested in. Here are the 10 most attractive employers for engineering students:

10. ExxonMobil

Headquarters: Irving, Texas

In this photo taken Oct. 11, 2017, large spheres take shape in front of an existing Amazon building and adjacent to a small dog park in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson | AP
9. Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

The Visitor's Center at Microsoft Headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.
Stephen Brashear | Getty Images News | Getty Images
8. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Close-up of blue logo on sign with facade of headquarters buildings in background near the headquarters of Apple Computers in the Silicon Valley, Cupertino, California, August 26, 2018.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
7. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Sign at entrance to regional headquarters of Lockheed Martin Space Systems.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
6. Lockheed Martin

Headquarters: Bethesda, Maryland

NASA logo at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida
Images Etc Ltd | Getty Images
5. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the Boeing logo at its headquarters in downtown Chicago.
Xinhua/Joel Lerner via Getty Images
4. Boeing

Headquarters: Chicago, Illinois

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
3. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

A row of new Tesla superchargers outside the company's factory in Fremont, Calif.
Getty Images
2. Tesla

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

View of the headquarters of SpaceX owned by Elon Musk on March 13, 2018.
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images | Getty Images
1. SpaceX

Headquarters: Hawthorne, California

According to Universum, engineering majors anticipate starting salaries around $70,000, but at companies like these, many workers can expect to earn much more.

SpaceX came out on top as the number one most attractive employer to engineering students with 20.93% of Gen Z respondents and 17.98% of Millennial respondents saying the aerospace company was their top choice.

Other aerospace organizations also made the list of attractive employers, including Boeing and NASA.

Universum's survey found that engineering majors were most interested in the aerospace and defense, energy and technology hardware and equipment industries and their top career goals include to have work-life balance, to have and to be dedicated to a cause or feel like they are serving the greater good.

