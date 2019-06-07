This company is giving away a $5,000 luxury trip to Thailand

Too broke to take a summer vacation this year? How about a free trip to Phuket, Thailand?
Plant-based beverage brand Silk is giving away a luxury, all-expenses-paid trip for two to Thailand, where the company sources the coconuts used in it's drinks.
The trip, worth $5,000, according to the company, includes airfare for two, five nights in a suite at luxury resort The Village on Coconut Island (a five-minute water taxi or long boat from Phuket) and $1,000 cash for spending money.
Coconut Island, just off the eastern coast of Phuket, has approximately 500 locals and is mainly a fishing and farming island, according to Phuket.com. It has rainforests and beautiful beaches.
The resort has a spa, a private beach, three restaurants, tennis courts, bikes and water sports like kayaking and sailing. Among several suggested activities, the winners can take cooking classes and get coconut-based spa treatments (like a coconut body scrub).
Additionally, "the winner flies into Bangkok before heading to Phuket," a representative from Silk tells CNBC Make It, so the winner and their guest can also and go to a market selling coconuts in Bangkok if they so choose.
Contest hopefuls must tell Silk why they deserve the trip (in 150 words or less) and judges will be looking for a "deep love of coconuts [and a] compelling story about why they deserve the trip and a strong sense of wanderlust," a representative from Silk tells CNBC Make It.
Entries should be emailed by midnight on June 16 and a winner will be announced on June 21. The winner with guest can pick travel dates between July and October 2019.
