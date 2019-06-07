This company is giving away a $5,000 luxury trip to Thailand

Too broke to take a summer vacation this year? How about a free trip to Phuket, Thailand?

Plant-based beverage brand Silk is giving away a luxury, all-expenses-paid trip for two to Thailand, where the company sources the coconuts used in it's drinks.

The trip, worth $5,000, according to the company, includes airfare for two, five nights in a suite at luxury resort The Village on Coconut Island (a five-minute water taxi or long boat from Phuket) and $1,000 cash for spending money.

Coconut Island, just off the eastern coast of Phuket, has approximately 500 locals and is mainly a fishing and farming island, according to Phuket.com. It has rainforests and beautiful beaches.