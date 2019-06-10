Why NBA star Kawhi Leonard still drove a 20-year-old car after signing a $94 million contract

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard will take the floor at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on Monday night with a chance to win the city's first-ever NBA championship with a win over the Golden State Warriors.

And though the 27-year-old Leonard signed a five-year $94 million deal in 2015, made a salary of over $23 million this past season and is on the verge of free agency where he'll certainly demand a new contract that dwarfs his last, Leonard has managed to remain one of the world's most down-to-earth star athletes.

For instance, as of 2016 — during a season in which Leonard earned over $16 million playing for the San Antonio Spurs — the NBA All-Star was still driving the same beat up SUV he'd had since high school.

Leonard told Sports Illustrated in March 2016 that he still often drove a "rehabbed" 1997 Chevy Tahoe, which he nicknamed the "Gas Guzzler," and that he first started driving it as a teenager living in the Inland Empire region of Southern California.

"It runs … and it's paid off," the famously reticent Leonard told Sports Illustrated when asked to explain why a millionaire professional athlete would hang onto a nearly 20-year-old SUV.

A four-door 1997 Chevy Tahoe LS with no added options is only worth as much as roughly $1,390, according to auto information site Edmunds. However used car website CarGurus also has used 1997 Chevy Tahoe SUVs listed for prices up to nearly $15,000.