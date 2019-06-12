Skip Navigation
The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

The 10 best states for homeowners

A cowboy with his horse.
Twenty20

There are a number of things that make certain states great places to be a homeowner: affordable home prices, safe neighborhoods and appreciating home values, to name a few.

To determine the states where conditions are most favorable for owners and those looking to buy, personal finance site SmartAsset considered several factors, including average price per square foot, home value appreciation, the ratio of median home values to median household incomes, effective property tax rate and burglary rate. The site pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 1-year American Community Survey, Zillow, RealtyTrac, Bankrate, ValuePenguin and the FBI. Read the full methodology here.

The data showed a pattern: "It's the heartland, especially the Midwest and the Great Plains, where most of the best states for homeowners are found," the report says. In fact, "none of the states on this year's list are on either of America's two coasts."

Below, check out the top 10 states for homeowners.

10. Indiana

Average price per square foot: $95
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 8.92%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 2.6
Median property taxes: $2,125

9. Wisconsin

Average price per square foot: $136
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 7.13%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 3.02
Median property taxes: $3,943

Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Ron_Thomas | Getty Images
8. Minnesota

Average price per square foot: $183
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 6.43%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 3.28
Median property taxes: $3,664

6. TIE: Michigan

Average price per square foot: $120
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 8.20%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 2.84
Median property taxes: $3,223

Detroit, Michigan
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
6. TIE: Colorado

Average price per square foot: $246
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 7.82%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 5.05
Median property taxes: $3,009

5. Wyoming

Average price per square foot: $174
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 4.53%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 3.55
Median property taxes: $2,332

In Teton County, home to the famed Jackson Hole ski resort in Wyoming, the average income of a member of the top 1% tops $28 million.
WitGorski | Getty Images
4. Montana

Average price per square foot: $186
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 7.4%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 4.33
Median property taxes: $2,868

3. South Dakota

Average price per square foot: $166
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 5.38%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 2.97
Median property taxes: $3,114

Rapid City, South Dakota
EunikaSopotnicka | Getty Images
2. Utah

Average price per square foot: $235
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 12.27%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 4.02
Median property taxes: $2,333

1. Idaho

Average price per square foot: $161
Home value appreciation from 2017 to 2018: 12.12%
Ratio of median home value to median household income: 3.97
Median property taxes: $1,998

