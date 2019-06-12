The 10 best states for homeowners

There are a number of things that make certain states great places to be a homeowner: affordable home prices, safe neighborhoods and appreciating home values, to name a few.

To determine the states where conditions are most favorable for owners and those looking to buy, personal finance site SmartAsset considered several factors, including average price per square foot, home value appreciation, the ratio of median home values to median household incomes, effective property tax rate and burglary rate. The site pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2017 1-year American Community Survey, Zillow, RealtyTrac, Bankrate, ValuePenguin and the FBI. Read the full methodology here.

The data showed a pattern: "It's the heartland, especially the Midwest and the Great Plains, where most of the best states for homeowners are found," the report says. In fact, "none of the states on this year's list are on either of America's two coasts."

Below, check out the top 10 states for homeowners.