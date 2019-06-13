Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

You can rent Reese Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' beach house for $3,000 a night—take a look inside

VIDEO0:4700:47
Take a look inside Reese Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' home
Life

Fans of HBO's "Big Little Lies" can rent the beachfront house where Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline Mackenzie lives for $3,000 to $5,000 per night for up to 12 people. 

The Cape Cod style home, which has an estimated value of between $5 million and $6 million according to Redfin, is actually located on Broad Beach in Malibu, California, though on the show Mackenzie lives in Monterey, in Northern California.

Take a look.

The 6,000-square-foot main home has six bedrooms.

Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The backyard faces a stretch of Pacific Ocean.

Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

The kitchen, where Witherspoon and her "Big Little Lies" family have filmed scenes, has floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views.

Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes
A scene from "Big Little Lies"
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

The home has two master suites: one has a private deck and outdoor fireplace and other has a deck with a jacuzzi, "his and hers" bathrooms with a steam shower, as well as two walk-in closets. (Below, Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton, who plays Mackenzie's daughter Abigail Carlson, film in one of the bedrooms.)

There is a spacious living space with a skylight on the main floor.

Malibu Luxury Vacation Homes

Also on the property is a 950-square-foot, one-bedroom guest house.

Altogether, the house and guest house can sleep a dozen people, according to the listing.

Nearly 4 million people tuned in to the season 2 premiere of "Big Little Lies" on HBO on June 9.

Don't miss:

Orlando Bloom's $9 million Beverly Hills home is for sale — take a look inside

The most expensive resort in the world costs $100,000 a night — here's what you get

Kim Kardashian gave a tour of her home and there's a 130-inch TV that rises out of the floor — take a look

This is the No. 1 dream destination for American travelers — and it's not Hawaii or Italy

VIDEO3:5903:59
Look inside an $88 million Bel Air megamansion
Life

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact