You can rent Reese Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' beach house for $3,000 a night—take a look inside

Fans of HBO's "Big Little Lies" can rent the beachfront house where Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline Mackenzie lives for $3,000 to $5,000 per night for up to 12 people.

The Cape Cod style home, which has an estimated value of between $5 million and $6 million according to Redfin, is actually located on Broad Beach in Malibu, California, though on the show Mackenzie lives in Monterey, in Northern California.

Take a look.

The 6,000-square-foot main home has six bedrooms.