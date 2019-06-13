You can rent Reese Witherspoon's 'Big Little Lies' beach house for $3,000 a night—take a look inside

Fans of HBO's "Big Little Lies" can rent the beachfront house where Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline Mackenzie lives for $3,000 to $5,000 per night for up to 12 people.
The Cape Cod style home, which has an estimated value of between $5 million and $6 million according to Redfin, is actually located on Broad Beach in Malibu, California, though on the show Mackenzie lives in Monterey, in Northern California.
Take a look.
The 6,000-square-foot main home has six bedrooms.
The backyard faces a stretch of Pacific Ocean.
The kitchen, where Witherspoon and her "Big Little Lies" family have filmed scenes, has floor-to-ceiling windows with ocean views.
The home has two master suites: one has a private deck and outdoor fireplace and other has a deck with a jacuzzi, "his and hers" bathrooms with a steam shower, as well as two walk-in closets. (Below, Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton, who plays Mackenzie's daughter Abigail Carlson, film in one of the bedrooms.)
There is a spacious living space with a skylight on the main floor.
Also on the property is a 950-square-foot, one-bedroom guest house.
Altogether, the house and guest house can sleep a dozen people, according to the listing.
Nearly 4 million people tuned in to the season 2 premiere of "Big Little Lies" on HBO on June 9.
