Krispy Kreme is opening a 4,500 sq. ft. store in Times Square—with a 'doughnut-glaze waterfall'

The store will also feature a Krispy Kreme doughnut-glaze "waterfall" (where streams of glaze ooze down onto the doughnuts) as seen in Krispy Kreme ads, according to a statement by the company.

The store will have features like a "doughnut theater experience," in which visitors can watch the doughnut making process from start to finish via stadium-style seating.

Times Square in Manhattan is soon going to be extra sweet for visitors. Doughnut brand Krispy Kreme will be opening a 4,500-square-foot flagship location at 48th Street and Broadway by "early 2020," the company announced.

The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and visitors will be able to eat purchased doughnuts just minutes after they are made fresh throughout the day, according to the company.

The store will also have the world's largest "hot light," which is the neon Krispy Kreme signage that has the logo and words "hot now." When the light is lit, that will indicate the doughnuts have just been pulled out of the oven, according to Food & Wine.

Even if you don't want to go inside, the flagship location will offer an exterior walk-up window where guests can order and buy doughnuts (by the dozens) and coffee. The store will also have an interior "grab and go" counter and merchandise for sale.

The flagship store is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location, according to the company. Krispy Kreme declined to comment on how many guests are served annually at other locations.

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 and as of August 2018 operates about 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries, according to Bloomberg.

