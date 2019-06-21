LinkedIn says these 5 traits pose the biggest skills gap — and it's a global problem

The impact technology is having on our daily lives is undeniable — and it's being felt as much in the way we work as in how we communicate, shop and even travel.

By 2022, technology is expected to have displaced 75 million jobs globally, according to new research from LinkedIn. Yet, within that same time period, it says, those same forces will have created 133 million new ones.

It's hardly surprising then that the top 10 rising workplace skills in Asia Pacific are all related to tech, according to the professional networking site's new "Future of Skills" report.

Ranging from front-end web development capabilities to social media marketing know-how, the company says those skills "may be nascent now but will potentially see wide-scale adoption in the future."

But while tech expertise may be useful for pursuing new career paths, the key professional traits that are likely to persist over time and across industries are actually soft skills, says LinkedIn.

And these are the skills that employers globally are finding it hardest to find, Feon Ang, LinkedIn's vice president for talent and learning solutions in Asia Pacific, told CNBC Make It.