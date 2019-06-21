Inside Boston's new $2.6 billion casino resort

On Sunday, a new $2.6 billion casino will officially open in Boston.
The 671-room casino resort is the country's most expensive resort opening in 2019, according to the company, and it now ranks as one of the 30 most expensive buildings in the world.
The massive 3 million-square-foot Encore Boston Harbor is part of Boston Harbor, which is adjacent to the city. The resort has a 210,00-square-foot casino, 15 dining and lounge venues (including a buffet, of course), 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a spa with 16 treatment rooms, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a six-acre park, Harborwalk.
Take a look inside.
The casino will be on two floors and have 3,100 slot machines and 231 table games.
There is also a high-limit poker room.
And of course the casino resort will have a buffet.
The lobby will has gardens with 20-foot ficus trees and a colorful carousel, according to Encore.
At the resort, the smallest guest rooms are 650 square feet and go up to 1,350 square feet for suites. There are also 3,350-square-foott two-bedroom residences and two 5,800-square-foot villas.
Every room has a Wynn Dream, a custom-bed made by Sealy with 507-thread count linens, as well as a 55-inch flat-screen TV.
The bathrooms also have a 24-inch flat-screen TV.
Every room has an iPad for lighting control, room temperature and control for the window shades, as well as in-room dining. Each room also has Amazon's Alexa for voice-activation control, like turning on and off the lights.
Standard room rates start at $645 a night on the resort's website.
The resort will have a fleet of custom-built, "European style boats" to transport guests directly from Boston's wharf, seven days a week, for $7 each way.
The Harborwalk, opening the same day, is a park that opens the shoreline to the public for the first time in more than a century, according to Encore. The resort planted 1,000 trees and plenty of floral as well as sculptures.
In August 2018, MGM opened a 2 million-square-foot casino resort in Springfield, Massachusetts, about 90 miles from Boston. It cost $960 million to build, according to The Boston Globe, and has 250 rooms, nearly a dozen food and beverage outlets and a 125,000-square-foot casino.
In 2011, the Expanded Gaming Act passed in Massachusetts, allowing as many three casino resorts and one slot parlor to be opened in the state. A slot parlor opened at Plainridge Park Casino in 2015, and MGM and Encore are two casino resorts. One more casino resort may be issued, though there has been no announcement yet.
