Inside Boston's new $2.6 billion casino resort

On Sunday, a new $2.6 billion casino will officially open in Boston. The 671-room casino resort is the country's most expensive resort opening in 2019, according to the company, and it now ranks as one of the 30 most expensive buildings in the world. The massive 3 million-square-foot Encore Boston Harbor is part of Boston Harbor, which is adjacent to the city. The resort has a 210,00-square-foot casino, 15 dining and lounge venues (including a buffet, of course), 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a spa with 16 treatment rooms, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a six-acre park, Harborwalk. Take a look inside. The casino will be on two floors and have 3,100 slot machines and 231 table games.

Casino floor at Encore Boston Harbor Barbara Kraft

There is also a high-limit poker room.

Main poker room at Encore Boston Harbor. Barbara Kraft

And of course the casino resort will have a buffet.

Buffet dining room at Encore Boston Harbor. Barbara Kraft

The lobby will has gardens with 20-foot ficus trees and a colorful carousel, according to Encore.

Carousel in lobby. Barbara Kraft

At the resort, the smallest guest rooms are 650 square feet and go up to 1,350 square feet for suites. There are also 3,350-square-foott two-bedroom residences and two 5,800-square-foot villas.

Harbor view king room. Barbara Kraft

Every room has a Wynn Dream, a custom-bed made by Sealy with 507-thread count linens, as well as a 55-inch flat-screen TV.

Harbor King View Room Barbara Kraft

The bathrooms also have a 24-inch flat-screen TV.

Harbor View King Room bathroom Barbara Kraft

Every room has an iPad for lighting control, room temperature and control for the window shades, as well as in-room dining. Each room also has Amazon's Alexa for voice-activation control, like turning on and off the lights. Standard room rates start at $645 a night on the resort's website. The resort will have a fleet of custom-built, "European style boats" to transport guests directly from Boston's wharf, seven days a week, for $7 each way.

Rendering of Encore Harbor Resort water shuttle. Encore Boston Harbor