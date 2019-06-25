Inside Paul Manafort's NYC loft, which the feds are selling for $3.6 million

Paul Manafort's swanky apartment in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood has gone on the market this month for $3.66 million.

It's just one of several properties that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman had seized by the federal government after his plea agreement on conspiracy charges in September. The apartment is being sold by the United States Marshal of the Department of Justice.

Manafort paid $2.85 million for the property in 2012, according to the Department of Justice. He originally claimed it was his daughter's residence, but the feds said "from at least January 2015 through 2016" Manafort used the apartment "as an income-generating rental property, charging thousands of dollars a week on Airbnb, among other places, " according to his indictment.

Take a look inside.

The 2,061-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom loft takes up an entire floor, according to the sale listing, and a key-locked elevator opens directly into the unit.