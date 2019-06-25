Inside Paul Manafort's NYC loft, which the feds are selling for $3.6 million

Paul Manafort's swanky apartment in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood has gone on the market this month for $3.66 million.
It's just one of several properties that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman had seized by the federal government after his plea agreement on conspiracy charges in September. The apartment is being sold by the United States Marshal of the Department of Justice.
Manafort paid $2.85 million for the property in 2012, according to the Department of Justice. He originally claimed it was his daughter's residence, but the feds said "from at least January 2015 through 2016" Manafort used the apartment "as an income-generating rental property, charging thousands of dollars a week on Airbnb, among other places, " according to his indictment.
Take a look inside.
The 2,061-square-foot, two-bedroom and two-bathroom loft takes up an entire floor, according to the sale listing, and a key-locked elevator opens directly into the unit.
The living room has dark hardwood floors, a chandelier and large windows. There is also a wood-burning fireplace, according to the listing.
There is an open kitchen.
The master bedroom has large windows.
The master bathroom has a bathtub and a separate rain shower.
The loft is newly renovated with walnut floors, and has central air conditioner and exposed brick walls, according to the listing.
The apartment is one of five properties Manafort owned in New York, with a total worth of $22 million, according to The New York Times.
When Manafort rented the apartment on Airbnb for over a year, a pair of guests spent $1,971 to stay four nights in January 2015, according to The Washington Post, and five guests paid $16,325 to stay for 21 nights in June 2015.
In addition to the Soho loft, the U.S. Marshal also recently Manafort's $3.6 million Trump Tower apartment, which Manafort purchased in 2006, according to Curbed New York.
Paul Manafort was convicted of financial fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy in two related federal cases and was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years in prison. In March, he was indicted on 16 state crimes related to mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records by the New York County district attorney.
