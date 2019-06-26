U.S. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is only 19 but she's already mastered these 3 financial skills

Laurie Hernandez is only 19, but she's already a two-time Olympic medalist and New York Times bestselling author — and that just scratches the surface of all her accomplishments.

"There's definitely been a lot that's happened since the 2016 Olympics, but it's a lot that I had always hoped for as a little kid," Hernandez tells CNBC Make It.

Since the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team event and silver on the balance beam, Hernandez has kept busy. She released two books: a memoir, "I Got This: To Gold and Beyond," and a children's book, "She's Got This." Hernandez also won season 23 of "Dancing with the Stars" and co-hosted the first season of "American Ninja Warrior Junior."

More recently, Hernandez partnered with eye-care company Alcon for a new campaign called "Eye Can, Eye Will." She earned national media attention during the Rio Olympics for her habit of whispering "I got this " to herself, and she hopes others create their own words of encouragement with the Mantra Maker at EyeCanEyeWill.com.

The 19-year-old isn't just a master of mantras, she's also very thoughtful about her finances. She knows the importance of saving for retirement early, even though she says "I don't think I'm going to be retiring any time soon."

While winning an Olympic gold medal or Mirrorball trophy may be out of reach for the majority of Americans, you can easily follow Hernadez's three key financial tips below.