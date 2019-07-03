12 companies that let you work from home and help pay for your vacation

In 2018, roughly 54% of American employees took advantage of their eligible vacation time/paid time off, according to a Glassdoor study. Of those who took time off, 66% said they still did work while on vacation. And over one in four Americans have decided to forgo a summer vacation altogether this year, with 60% saying it's because they can't afford it, according to a recent Bankrate survey.
As a perk, some companies are helping with all that.
FlexJobs, a job posting site for companies that offer remote work, took a look at its data to determine which companies will help their employees pay for their vacation. That means each of the companies listed offers flexible job openings, and they also provide stipends, discounts or reimbursements to encourage employees to take time off.
Take a look below to see which employers you should consider if you want more flexibility at work and an incentive to take vacation.
Vacation incentive: According to AFAR Media's website, the travel media company provides its full-time employees with 30 days of paid time off and a $2,000 stipend to travel to places they've never been.
Vacation incentive: The online hospitality service provides its employees with $2,000 worth of travel coupons each year, reports FlexJobs.
Vacation incentive: The HR software solutions company offers its employees paid time off and $2,000 each year to travel to wherever they please.
Vacation incentive: In addition to offering three weeks of paid time off, tech company Basecamp also offers a month-long paid sabbatical to eligible employees every three years, according to its website.
Vacation incentive: According to FlexJobs, software company Evernote offers employees unlimited vacation time and a $1,000 yearly stipend to travel.
Vacation incentive: According to FlexJobs, the travel booking site offers its employees a travel reimbursement of $250-$750, depending on how long they've been at the company. Employees also receive discounts on retail and travel packages purchased through the site.
Vacation incentive: Tech company FullContact pays employees $7,500 per year to travel, and it's required that staff do not work while on vacation, reports FlexJobs.
Vacation incentive: In addition to offering unlimited vacation time, finance site Motley Fool randomly draws one employee's name from a hat every month and pays them $1,500 towards a two-week vacation.
Vacation incentive: FlexJobs reports that software service company Moz employees receive 21 days of paid time off each year, as well as seven sick leave days, 10 paid holidays and a $3,000 vacation expense reimbursement every year.
Vacation incentive: Employees at Travelzoo are offered a $1,500 yearly travel stipend to book a hotel stay or vacation package offered on its site, according to company president Michael Stitt.
Vacation incentive: According to FlexJobs, TripAdvisor offers a $250 or more travel reimbursement to employees depending on how long they have been at the company. The company also offers employee discounts on travel packages purchased through the site.
Vacation incentive: According to FlexJobs, United Airlines offers discounted airline tickets and unlimited standby travel to its employees.
