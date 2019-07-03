12 companies that let you work from home and help pay for your vacation

In 2018, roughly 54% of American employees took advantage of their eligible vacation time/paid time off, according to a Glassdoor study. Of those who took time off, 66% said they still did work while on vacation. And over one in four Americans have decided to forgo a summer vacation altogether this year, with 60% saying it's because they can't afford it, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

As a perk, some companies are helping with all that.

FlexJobs, a job posting site for companies that offer remote work, took a look at its data to determine which companies will help their employees pay for their vacation. That means each of the companies listed offers flexible job openings, and they also provide stipends, discounts or reimbursements to encourage employees to take time off.

Take a look below to see which employers you should consider if you want more flexibility at work and an incentive to take vacation.