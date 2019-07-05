This 25-year-old minimalist lives and travels out of just one suitcase. Here's how

Henry Akerman is a living embodiment of several popular work trends.

He's traded a full time job for multiple part-time ones, in what's sometimes called a "gig-economy." He's also a "digital nomad" — typically a young person who works remotely.

But there's another trend he hopes will catch on: minimalism.

Akerman, 25, works across Asia and Europe with only one suitcase in his possession.

"The less you own, the more headspace you save for what really matters," he said. "I've met countless families who have nothing, yet they are joyful."

He's avoided any permanent base since he was 18 and graduated from high school. Now, he spends anywhere from a week to several months in different locations, like in Thailand or Japan. As an American citizen, he continues to pays taxes in the United States.

Akerman's income varies each month. It consists of about 25% from each of the following areas he works in: