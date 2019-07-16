Former car salesman: The No. 1 mistake first-time car buyers make

Almost always, a car will end up costing you more than the sticker price — and not anticipating the true cost is "the absolute biggest mistake first-time buyers make," says former car salesman Matt Jones, who is now the senior manager of insights at Edmunds, a car-review site.

"People get fixated on their car payment," Jones tells CNBC Make It, and forget to factor in all of the expenses that come with actually owning a vehicle, like gas, maintenance and repairs.

There's also insurance, he adds, which can be higher for first-time buyers, as they're typically on the younger side and don't have as much driving experience.

"Take a look at your car deal with a 360-degree view," says Jones. That means using sites like fueleconomy.gov to research fuel prices in your area and the gas mileage of the car you're interested in buying. Next, get an auto insurance quote using sites like State Farm or Geico.