Kids now dream of being professional YouTubers rather than astronauts, study finds

A young boy wears an astronaut costume in the parking lot of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum April 17, 2012.

Today's kids are three times more likely to aspire toward a career as a YouTuber rather than an astronaut, according to a new study.

Toy production firm Lego surveyed 3,000 children between the ages of eight and 12 from the U.S., the U.K. and China, as well as 326 parents who had children aged between five and 12.

Almost a third of the kids in the survey said they wanted to be a YouTuber when they grew up, while 11% said they wanted to be an astronaut.

However, the responses varied depending where children were from. More than half of those in China said they wanted to be an astronaut, making it the most popular career aspiration.

In the U.S. and the U.K., that number fell to just over 10%, with vlogger (video blogger) or YouTuber ranked as the top aspiration in both countries.