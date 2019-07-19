The habits Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles uses to boost his performance

In 2018, backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to its first-ever Super Bowl win after defeating the league's defending champion New England Patriots (and the GOAT Tom Brady) 41-33.

Foles was quickly held a hero among sports fans for his victory after having gone under the radar in the NFL for years.

Now the 30-year-old Foles, who has signed a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is revealing details about the unconventional health habits he credits for giving him a boost on the field.

"When I first started [in the NFL] I could get away with eating whatever I wanted, my body was just young and could handle it. As my body got older, I started to feel the hits I've taken and the toll that playing football took on my body," Foles tells CNBC Make It.

Foles says things started to change in 2015 when he began following the habits of biohacker and Bulletproof 360 founder Dave Asprey, whose company sells food and supplements that claim brain and energy performance capabilities. Though Asprey does not have a science or clinical background, he says he has spent over $1 million biohacking himself with supplements, devices and neurology equipment to figure out ways to make his body function better and more efficiently. (Some health care professionals have disputed Asprey's claims, saying his methods aren't based on scientific fact.)

Foles announced Thursday he is now a shareholder and partner in Bulletproof 360, which recently expanded its retail footprint to 20,000 new stores including partnerships with Walmart, Target, Publix, CVS and VitaminShoppe. The company has raised more than $68 million since 2012, according to Asprey. Asprey and Foles would not disclose how much of a stake the quarterback has in the company or the amount he is being paid.

But when Foles started implementing Asprey's habits four years ago, he says he was just a fan. He would try hacks Asprey recommended on his radio show, "Bulletproof Radio," and if a habit worked, Foles would keep doing it.

"But I would tweak it to fit me. Some stuff didn't work for my biology, and before long I had this blueprint of what worked for me and it continued to change every day," Foles says.

Foles says he has made several lifestyle changes that have made him feel great and perform "at the top of my game." Here are some of the techniques that Foles says uses to maintain peak performance.