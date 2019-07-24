Inside Tim Tebow's new $3 million Florida mansion

Former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player Tim Tebow just snatched up his second Jacksonville, Florida pad for $2.99 million, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The two-story, almost 8,300-square-foot property is the second home for Tebow inside the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. In 2014, the former Florida Gators quarterback bought a $1.4 million home in the community.

According to Realtor.com, the newly engaged 31-year-old (who proposed to 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January), bought the property on June 28 for a little under $3 million, which was more than $500,000 below the original asking price of $3.5 million.

Take a look inside.

Built in 2016, the two-story home on 1.49 acres, has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.