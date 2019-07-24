Skip Navigation
Life

Inside Tim Tebow's new $3 million Florida mansion

VIDEO0:2900:29
Inside Tim Tebow's new $2.9 million mansion
Make It

Former NFL quarterback turned minor league baseball player Tim Tebow just snatched up his second Jacksonville, Florida pad for $2.99 million, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The two-story, almost 8,300-square-foot property is the second home for Tebow inside the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. In 2014, the former Florida Gators quarterback bought a $1.4 million home in the community.

According to Realtor.com, the newly engaged 31-year-old (who proposed to 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in January), bought the property on June 28 for a little under $3 million, which was more than $500,000 below the original asking price of $3.5 million.

Take a look inside.

Built in 2016, the two-story home on 1.49 acres, has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

Tim Tebow's Jacksonville retreat | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate
Two-story entry | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate
Formal dining room | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate

The home also has a 120-bottle wine room, a home theater and entertainment room, a saltwater pool and a five-car garage.

Pool and patio | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate

The contemporary designed home has an open floor, which features a gourmet kitchen with marble counters and two islands for seating which adjoins the living space that opens out to the patio, according to Realtor.com.

Open plan with living and dining spaces | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate

The property also a game room with a full bar.

Media and game room with bar | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate

Outside, the property has a large veranda overlooking the nearby lake and golf course. It also has a fire pit and a covered space for lounging and dining.

A glowing fire pit | Courtesy The Legends of Real Estate

