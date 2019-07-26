Skip Navigation
13 companies offering hiring bonuses up to $20,000 right now

The logo of the Hotel Hyatt, photographed in Hamburg, Germany, 23 June 2017.
picture alliance | Getty Images

As thousands of jobs continue to be added to the economy each month, employers are doing everything they can to attract and retain the best talent.

For some companies, this means that in addition to great pay and benefits, they're also willing to offer up some extra cash for any employee who agrees to come on board. Jobs site Glassdoor put together a list of 13 companies that are offering hiring bonuses right now. Many of the roles offered are in healthcare, hospitality and education.

Take a look below to see which companies will welcome you aboard with a signing bonus:

jacoblund | Getty Images

1. The Guthrie Clinic

Bonus details: The Guthrie Clinic offers a $15,000 hiring bonus to experienced registered nurses, a $7,500 referral bonus to employees who recommend a new hire that comes on board and a relocation package if needed. Additionally, the company offers a tuition reimbursement program to its staff.

Open positions: Registered Nurse, Floor Care Technician, Environmental Services Aide and Nursing Assistant

Hiring locations: Sayre, Pennsylvania and Towanda, Pennsylvania

Click here to view job openings

2. Endeavor Schools

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Endeavor Schools offers a $1,000 hiring bonus where $500 will be paid at your 30-day anniversary and the other $500 will be paid at your six-month anniversary.

Open positions: Lead Teacher and Assistant Teacher

Hiring locations: Portland, Oregon and Leander, Texas

Click here to view job openings

3. The Buckeye Ranch

Bonus details: Community-Based Behavioral Health Therapists and Residential Clinical Support Therapists are being offered a $2,500 hiring bonus at The Buckeye Ranch.

Open positions: Community-Based Behavioral Health Therapists, Residential Clinical Support Therapist and Functional Family Therapy (FFT) Therapist

Hiring locations: Franklin, Ohio; Grove City, Ohio and Columbus, Ohio

Click here to view job openings

Hyatt Hotel
Schöning | ullstein bild | Getty Images

4. Hyatt

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Hyatt is paying $1,000 to new full-time room attendants hired during the months of July and August. New employees will receive the first $500 after serving 90 days in the role, and the remainder $500 after six months in the role.

Open positions: Housekeeper/Room Attendants and Maintenance Technicians

Hiring locations: Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado and Charleston, South Carolina

Click here to view job openings

5. Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Applewood Plumbing Heating & Electric is offering a $10,000 hiring bonus to new employees. The first $5,000 is paid in your third paycheck and the remaining $5,000 is paid over your next 10 paychecks.

Open positions: HVAC Installer, Electrician, Plumber, HVAC Technician

Hiring locations: Denver, Colorado

Click here to view job openings

6. Legacy Maintenance Services, LLC

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, part-time and full-time day porters are paid a hiring bonus of $150 and $300, respectively.

Open positions: Part-time and full-time Commercial Cleaning, Supervisor, Quality Inspector and Day Porter

Hiring locations: Delaware, Ohio; Lewis Center, Ohio and Columbus, Ohio

Click here to view job openings

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

7. VCA

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, VCA is offering an up to $20,000 hiring bonus for surgeons in select locations, a $10,000 signing bonus for associate veterinarians in select locations and a $750 signing bonus for veterinary assistants in select locations.

Open positions: Surgeon, Medical Directors, Associate Veterinarian, Veterinary Assistant, Emergency Veterinarian, Veterinarian Technician and Technician Assistant

Hiring locations: Chattanooga, Tennessee; Staten Island, New York; East Haven, Connecticut; East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois and Irving, Texas

Click here to view job openings

8. Foss Home & Village

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Foss Home & Village is offering hiring bonuses between $1,000 and $8,000 to new full-time employees.

Open positions: Full-time registered nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistant

Hiring locations: Seattle, Washington

Click here to view job openings

9. WorldStrides

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, WorldStrides is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus to new employees.

Open positions: Educational Travel Sales Representatives and Inside Sales Representatives

Hiring locations: Charlottesville, Virginia; Houston, Texas; Arlington, Virginia; Sacramento, California and Washington, D.C.

Click here to view job openings

FS Productions | Tetra images | Getty Images

10. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital is offering a $7,000 hiring bonus for new clinical lab tech supervisors and a $5000 hiring bonus for specialty care emergency medical technicians.

Open positions: Pathology Assistant, Clinical Lab Tech Supervisor, Specialty Care EMT and Clinical Nurse

Hiring locations: Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Voorhees, New Jersey

Click here to view job openings

11. Clearpath Lending

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Clearpath Lending is offering a $5,000 singing bonus, with $2,500 being paid out after 30 days on the job and the other $2,500 being paid out after 60 days on the job.

Open positions: Mortgage Doc Drawer and Senior Loan Processor

Hiring locations: Irvine, California

Click here to view job openings

12. Northwell Health

Bonus details: Northwell Health is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus that, according to Glassdoor, will be paid out after completion of the three month probation period.

Open positions: Documentation Specialist, DRG Coordinator (Inpatient Auditor), Practice Sr Medical Assistant, Full Time Night Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse

Hiring locations: Lake Success, New York; Valley Stream, New York; Lynbrook, New York and Riverbed, New York

Click here to view job openings

13. Presbyterian Medical Services

Bonus details: According to Glassdoor, Presbyterian Medical Services offers signing bonuses from $1,000 to $3,000 depending on the position.

Open positions: Teacher, Systems Engineer and Mental Health Therapist

Hiring locations: Artesia, New Mexico; Santa Fe, New Mexico; Nambe, New Mexico

Click here to view job openings

Don't miss: These 8 high-paying work-from-home jobs all pay as much as $90,000 a year or more

