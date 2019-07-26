13 companies offering hiring bonuses up to $20,000 right now

As thousands of jobs continue to be added to the economy each month, employers are doing everything they can to attract and retain the best talent.

For some companies, this means that in addition to great pay and benefits, they're also willing to offer up some extra cash for any employee who agrees to come on board. Jobs site Glassdoor put together a list of 13 companies that are offering hiring bonuses right now. Many of the roles offered are in healthcare, hospitality and education.

Take a look below to see which companies will welcome you aboard with a signing bonus: