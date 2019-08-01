These 10 universities produce the most ultra-rich in Asia Pacific

U.S. universities produce the vast majority of the world's wealthiest grads, according to new research.

But, beyond the borders of the booming billionaire hub, higher education institutions globally are minting multimillionaires at a rapid rate.

CNBC Make It took a look at research firm Wealth-X's University Ultra High Net Worth Alumni Rankings 2019 to find out which universities across Asia Pacific have produced the most ultra-wealthy alumni — defined as those with a net worth of $30 million or more.

To produce the list, Wealth-X first collected a sample of ultra-wealthy individuals known to have a diploma, including both undergraduate and graduate degrees, from colleges and universities around the world, and tallies their total wealth as a group. Researchers then used that sample and Wealth-X's database to estimate how many super-rich alumni each school has likely graduated in total.

The overall ranking is based on the known ultra-wealthy alumni population from each university.