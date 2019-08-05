Matthew Perry's L.A. penthouse is on sale for $35 million—take a look inside

"Friends" star Matthew Perry has put his Los Angeles penthouse — dubbed "Mansion in the Sky" — on the market for $35 million.
The roughly 9,300-square-foot residence takes up the 40th floor of the Century building, a high rise designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Perry bought the apartment in 2017 for $20 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Residents there have access to around-the-clock concierge and security, an oversized swimming pool with cabanas, a top-of-line fitness studio, a movie theater, private wine storage and four acres of private gardens.
Take a look inside.
The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Penthouse 40 has a large living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the listing by Compass agents Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen.
There is also a custom screening room...
...and a modern kitchen.
The home is located in Century City, California (which neighbors Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles) and has views of the area from the master suite. It also has a fireplace and dual baths and walk-in closets, according to the listing.
Perry's penthouse has four private terraces for views in every direction.
Three covered parking spaces are included in the purchase price.
