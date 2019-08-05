Matthew Perry's L.A. penthouse is on sale for $35 million—take a look inside

"Friends" star Matthew Perry has put his Los Angeles penthouse — dubbed "Mansion in the Sky" — on the market for $35 million.

The roughly 9,300-square-foot residence takes up the 40th floor of the Century building, a high rise designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Perry bought the apartment in 2017 for $20 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Residents there have access to around-the-clock concierge and security, an oversized swimming pool with cabanas, a top-of-line fitness studio, a movie theater, private wine storage and four acres of private gardens.

Take a look inside.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Penthouse 40 has a large living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, according to the listing by Compass agents Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen.