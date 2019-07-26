You can buy a $2.4 million apartment on a cruise ship' — take a look

For a few million you can buy a residence on a cruise ship that will sail to locations around the world.

Billing itself as the "world's first sports, fitness and wellness-focused cruise line," Blue World Voyages is selling 40 residences starting at $2.4 million to $3.4 million on its 720-foot inaugural ship set to sail in April 2021 in the Mediterranean.

The company says it plans to expand to cruising other exotic locations around the world too.

Owners will be able to cruise as often as they like for 25 years (about how long cruise ships can last), or if they prefer they can rent out their apartments to help offset the monthly maintenance fees, which will be about 8% to 10% of the purchase price, according to Compass Florida, the luxury brokerage marketing the properties.

Because the (as yet unnamed) ship is smaller, it will take guests to ports that larger cruise ships cannot, like reefs, waterfalls and hiking and biking trails, Blue World Voyages says.

The sports and fitness deck will feature a full gym with a bike fitting station, batting cages, a golf course and school, soccer simulators, spinning and TRX studios. There will also be three pools, including a sea-water lap pool, on the ship.

Another deck will house a state-of-art spa and numerous wellness facilities that include educational programs, guest lecturers and evening entertainment.

Restaurants throughout the ship will have locally-sourced farm-to-table cuisine.

Take a look at renderings of the residences.

Each unit aboard the vessel will have ocean views.