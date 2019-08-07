The 10 countries with the fastest-growing earnings for freelancers

Technology has made it easier than ever for individuals to boost their earnings with profitable side-gigs. And while U.S. workers of all ages are reaping the greatest rewards, young freelancers across Asia are quickly getting in on the act.

That's according to a new report from digital payments platform Payoneer, which has highlighted the world's fastest-growing freelance markets and how they're reshaping the nature of work.

America's gig economy saw the greatest growth in 2019, with freelancer earnings up 78% year-on-year, according to the Global Gig-Economy Index released Tuesday. The study draws on data from more than 300,000 freelance workers within Payoneer's network.

The world's largest economy was followed by the U.K. and Brazil, which each saw a jump in gig worker earnings over the past year, up 59% and 48%, respectively. However, it was Asia that recorded the greatest regional growth, with earnings up 138% across four countries.

That charge was led by Pakistan, which saw a 47% increase in freelancer revenues in the past year. It was joined in the top 10 by Philippines, India and Bangladesh.

Here's the top 10 list of freelance markets in 2019 based on year-on-year revenue growth.