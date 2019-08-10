Astrologer Susan Miller loves working on the weekend—here's why

More than 6 million people read the horoscopes Susan Miller writes and publishes on her website each month, and the renowned astrologer says there's a habit that's key to her productivity: working on the weekend.

"Believe it or not, if you continue working, it's better than stopping and starting," she said in an interview with The Cut. "People don't like Mondays because they didn't work over the weekend. I work on weekends, but it's fun for me because I'm traveling and writing in new places and making new friends."

Miller, who publishes daily and monthly horoscopes on her website Astrology Zone, says that she wakes up every day before 7 a.m. and calls her bank every morning before she does anything else. "I have a bookkeeper and a very expensive accountant on Park Avenue, but I write the checks to all of my employees myself," she explains. "When you're in business, you want a lot of paper trails. I have a photographic memory, so I want to see which checks went through."

After calling her bank, she then takes her vitamins, watches "Morning Joe" on MSNBC and walks around with a face mask on. By 11 a.m. she says she's in a nearby Dunkin' Donuts working.

"Why not Starbucks? First of all, Starbucks is dark and I need light," says Miller, who lives in New York. "Dunkin' is just happy, with all the glass looking out on the avenue."

Miller says that on most days, she writes until 3 a.m. (Bestselling author Danielle Steele, who says she writes for between 20 and 22 hours each day, would approve.) When she gets tired or feels like her creative juices are no longer flowing, then she'll take a break to complete some of the smaller tasks on her to-do list.

"I think of other little jobs I have to do, you know, like going to CVS or running down to Bloomingdale's to get more pantyhose," she says. "I'll do odd jobs that have to be done anyway, but that aren't as taxing as writing. There's a saying that change is as good as rest, and I agree."