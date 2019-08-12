At this upstate New York farm you can cuddle a therapy cow for $75 an hour

The therapist will see you now — in the barn.

At Mountain Horse Farm, a 33-acre bed-and-breakfast in upstate New York, visitors can brush, pet, play and snuggle with therapy cows during hour-long "cow cuddling" sessions priced at $75 per couple. A trained equine therapist and and a farm employee join each therapy session. No prior experience with animals is necessary and participants are simply asked to sign a waiver and wear closed-toe shoes.

Suzanne Vullers, who co-owns the farm with her husband, tells CNBC Make It that while visitors range in age from 12 to 75, sessions with the cows are especially popular among millennials.

"The younger generation lives and has grown up in a technology-filled world where lots of interactions are via a screen," Vullers says. "It's easy to get disconnected from nature and animals, but we need those things to stay healthy and happy. Spending time on our farm where it's beautiful and quiet and where you can connect with soulful horses and cows can help [with] restoring that connection with the natural world."