The 10 highest-paying college majors of 2019, according to PayScale

College students arriving on campuses across the U.S. this fall may think that choosing a school was the biggest decision they'd have to make for a while. But now, they'll need to choose a major. "Research shows that in many ways it doesn't really matter where you go to college," Jon Marcus, higher education editor at The Hechinger Report, tells CNBC Make It. "What major you pick has a greater influence on your future postgraduate earnings and career success." As part of its annual College Salary Report, released today, PayScale analyzed data from graduates of more than 2,500 schools in order to spotlight how much graduates typically make early and mid-way through their careers. The site also identified the highest-paying college majors, and polled workers about whether or not they felt their work makes the world a better place. Here are the 10 highest-paying college majors, according to PayScale:

Graduate students in MIT's Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics create simulators of a winged aircraft or ground vehicles. Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor | Getty Images

10. Aeronautics & astronautics

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $73,100

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $131,600

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 59%

9. Pharmacy

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $79,600

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $132,500

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 77%

8. Business analysis

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $57,200

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $133,200

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 50%

7. Electrical power engineering

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $72,400

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $134,700

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 63%

6. Actuarial mathematics

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $63,300

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $135,100

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 46%

5. Political economy

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $57,600

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $136,200

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 38%

4. Operations research

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $77,900

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $137,100

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 48%

3. Applied economics and management

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $58,900

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $140,000

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 69%

2. Electrical engineering & computer science

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $88,000

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $142,200

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 44%

1. Petroleum engineering

Median salary for alumni with 0-5 years of experience: $94,500

Median salary for alumni with 10+ years of experience: $176,900

Percent who say their work makes the world a better place: 72%

sezer66 | Getty Images