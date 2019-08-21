The 10 highest-paying associate's degrees of 2019, according to PayScale

Today, roughly 35% of all college students, about 6 million people, are enrolled in two-year institutions like community colleges, rather than traditional four-year colleges.

The number of students earning an associate's degree each year has risen from 579,000 in 2001 to nearly 1 million in 2018, an increase of about 74%.

While workers with associate's degrees are typically out-earned by workers with higher educational attainment, earning a two-year degree in a high-demand field can be a low-cost way for workers to continue their education and increase their potential earnings. As part of its annual College Salary Report, PayScale analyzed data from graduates of more than 1,500 two-year programs in order to determine the highest-paying associate's degrees by field.

"Are workers with a two-year degree earning exactly the same as someone who's got the four-year degree? Not necessarily," Sudarshan Sampath, director of research at PayScale, tells CNBC Make It. "But I do believe that there are certain job titles and certain career paths that you can take with a two-year degree that at least allows for you to have a comfortable living."

Here are the 10 highest-paying two-year associate's degrees, according to PayScale: