The Amazon rainforest is still on fire—here's how you can help

A view of a burnt area after a fire in the Amazon rainforest near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, on August 25, 2019

Rainforest Alliance

You might have encountered the Rainforest Alliance through its green frog certification, which is awarded to companies and producers working toward sustainability. But the organization also works with communities to conserve forests and support sustainable livelihoods. Rainforest Alliance announced earlier this month that it would be redirecting 100% of its donations to frontline organizations in Brazil working to "protect the Amazon and defend the rights of its Indigenous people," including the Brazil chapter of Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin and sustainable agriculture partner IMAFLORA.

Rainforest Action Network

The Rainforest Action Network's programs extend far beyond the Brazilian Amazon. Through its Protect-an-Acre program, the group has given out more than $1 million in grants to protect millions of acres around the world since 1993. RAN works in Brazil's Sawré Muybu Indigenous Territory supporting the Munduruku people's campaign to create a recognized territory and monitor the area for illegal logging and mining activity. The territory is also threatened by proposed dams and hydroelectric plants.

Rainforest Foundation US

The Amazon in Brazil home to thousands of indigenous communities, so the recent forest fires not only affect the climate, they also threaten those whose livelihoods depend on the rainforests. The Rainforest Foundation is one organization that works to support these local communities. The group is accepting donations, 100% of which will go to support "on-the-ground indigenous organizations in Brazil" focused on stopping illegal deforestation and securing land claims, as well as building campaigns aimed at mobilizing government action.

Amazon Watch

Another organization that works with the Munduruku people is Amazon Watch. The group has supported the community's efforts to stop the proposed dam, and this year, helped convene an assembly of Munduruku youth with Munduruku chiefs. Amazon Watch engages in a number of activist roles in the Amazon region, including providing legal defense, convening community assemblies and workshops, as well as mapping and monitoring initiatives.

Earth Alliance

Launched in July, Earth Alliance is a joint environmental conservation project founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, and private equity guru Brian Sheth. On Sunday, the organization formed an Amazon Forest Fund, with an initial $5 million pledge from DiCaprio. The fund will be focusing resources toward local communities and groups working to protect the Amazon, as well as those affected by the fires. Earth Alliance noted five groups so far that will receive funding, including the Kayapo people, the Brazil chapter of Coordinator of the Indigenous Organizations of the Amazon Basin and the Instituto Socioambiental.

Amazon Conservation Team

Another organization that's working with indigenous communities on the ground is the field-based Amazon Conservation Team. In Brazil, ACT has worked with tribes located around the Xingu Indigenous Park on a number of initiatives, including protecting the local environment and establishing a sustainable food and water supply. "The more people there are who can effectively care for, manage and protect their traditional lands, the more forests will be protected," according to ACT.

World Wildlife Fund for Nature

The well-known conservation organization is urging people to not only pay attention, but also shop smart and reduce your fossil fuel consumption. WWF is also encouraging people to speak up, creating an online petition you can sign to call on the governments of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, and Suriname to "protect the Amazon, combat deforestation and reduce the causes of fires." The WWF's United Kingdom chapter has also started an Amazon Emergency Appeal donation portal. The donations will be earmarked for local medical support, firefighter training and security, as well as campaigning for more government action. Keep in mind that these donations are in British pounds, so if you donate, make sure it's with a credit card that does not charge foreign transaction fees.

Support businesses that support the rainforest