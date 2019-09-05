Ludacris, Chef José Andrés and others who are helping the victims of Hurricane Dorian

Chefs Jose Andres (right), has helped feed victims of other natural disasters, including Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas earlier this week, causing massive destruction and killing at least 20 people. "My island of Abaco, everything is gone. No banks, no stores, no nothing," said one resident of the Bahamas, Ramond A. King. "Everything is gone, just bodies." Corporations and celebrities are mobilizing to offer disaster relief assistance. Here's what they're doing to help.

Disney

"The Walt Disney Company, led by Disney Cruise Line, has committed more than $1 million in cash and in-kind support to help relief and recovery efforts for those in The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," the company tweeted on Tuesday. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together," Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Chef José Andrés

The Spanish chef is playing to his strengths to help in the Bahamas: He and his team are in Nassau serving thousands of meals to those in need. By Tuesday, Andrés, who has helped feed victims of other natural disasters, including Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Florence, had already flown 2,000 sandwiches and more than 1,000 oranges to the island. He plans to serve at least 10,000 meals to people in the Bahamas.

Ludacris

The hip-hop star pledged to donate all of the proceeds from LudaDay Weekend, his annual Labor Day Weekend event dedicated to social service, to helping the relief fund. He raised more than $100,000 over the weekend, he announced on Instagram:

Royal Caribbean

"In the wake of Dorian, we're mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it," the cruise line tweeted on Wednesday. "We'll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we're just getting started."

Carnival Corporation

Together with the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, Carnival Corporation's Carnival Foundation will give $2 million for Dorian relief efforts. "Our company has always been closely tied to The Bahamas with a rich history spanning many years," Carnival Corp CEO Arnold Donald said in a statement on Wednesday, "so it's heart-breaking to see the impact of Hurricane Dorian, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of The Bahamas."

Norwegian Cruise Line

The cruise line announced that it will be delivering relief supplies donated by Norwegian Cruise Line and the City of Miami to the Bahamas this week. It's also donating $1 million to the non-profit relief organization All Hands and Hearts "to begin an immediate short-term response," and will be matching donations dollar for dollar to assist with rebuilding efforts.

How you can help