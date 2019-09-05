This company will pay someone to taste test NFL-stadium food across America — but there's a catch

Are you are a football fanatic who loves eating greasy stadium food? Here's your chance to make it a side hustle.

Sports betting website Pickswise is holding a contest to find one candidate to be the company's NFL-stadium "food tester for the 2019 season."

The chosen candidate will be tasked with visiting stadiums around the country to review their signature dishes.

For example, the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium sells the popular "Cardiac Cards Dog" — a sausage wrapped in a seven-ounce beef patty with maple-pepper bacon and topped with queso, and Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium has local favorite Mojo donuts.

Jake Apperley, a spokesperson for the site, tells CNBC Make It the winner will be expected to go to a minimum of three to five NFL games, and will receive tickets to the games as well as an allowance to purchase one signature dish at each stadium. But there's a catch: The prize doesn't include travel or accommodations for any game, though the winner will get $500 for such expenses.

Additionally, the winner will have to agree to the terms and conditions of the promotion, which allows Pickswise to use the winner's details and images for promotional activity. Pickswise says the competition is not sponsored or endorsed by the NFL.

Since launching the competition on August 29, Pickswise says it has already received 125 applicants.

To enter, there are no qualifications needed beyond being 21 years or older and a resident in North America. To apply, applicants are asked to upload a picture of them at an NFL game or eating their favorite game day food on the company's social media page.

The entry period ends Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. ET. Pickswise says the winner will be contacted by Sept.13.

Pickswise ran a similar contest earlier this summer looking for someone in the U.K. to be an "pie tester" for the 2019 to 2020 soccer season. The winner was announced last month.

