Amazon is hiring over 30,000 workers in these 6 US cities

Amazon wants to add 30,000 people to its workforce, and it's putting on major hiring events in six cities to recruit.

Amazon Career Day will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Arlington, Virginia (the company's newly-minted second U.S. headquarters); Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Nashville and Seattle. The e-commerce giant is hiring for permanent jobs that range in experience from entry-level roles at fulfillment centers to software developers to computer vision scientists.

Both part- and full-time jobs are up for grabs and will work out of the company's headquarters, tech hubs, data centers and fulfillment centers. Pay starts at the company's minimum wage of $15 per hour.

Attendees are encouraged to apply for a job directly with Amazon or participate in information sessions about starting a business with the company as an online seller, delivery service partner, self-published author and more. Job-seekers can also get interviewing and resume advice.

New company hires will also be a part of its Upskilling 2025 initiative, a $700 million investment in skills training programs for up to 100,000 employees. Some of the company's fastest-growing tech jobs in the past five years include data scientist, solutions architect, network development engineer and web development engineer. Outside of tech, the company has significantly scaled its contingent of data mapping specialists, fulfillment center workers, program managers and marketers.

Full-time employees can expect health care benefits from their first day, 401(k) match and up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave.

"Amazon has created more than 300,000 new jobs in the U.S. over the last decade – and we're proud to continue investing and creating opportunities for people across the country," said founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. "These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning."

The company is also gearing up for the holiday season by hiring tens of thousands of part-time, seasonal roles across the country.

Those interested snagging a job with Amazon can register for the Career Day and search for openings online.

In the past, Amazon recruiters have told CNBC Make It that those looking to land a job at the company should study the e-commerce behemoth's 14 leadership principles and be able to clearly explain why they'd be a great fit for the job.

"We're really looking for reasons to say 'yes,' not to say 'no,'" said Sean Kelley, Amazon Worldwide Operations Talent Acquisition Director, in 2018.

