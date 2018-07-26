How to land a job at Amazon 

As a company, Amazon has often reflected major market trends: the shift towards digital sales, an emphasis on predictive algorithms and an optimization of logistics. The same can be said of Amazon and the labor market.

Amazon has developed several programs to recruit people from parts of the labor market that are currently being under-served, and if you want to land a job at Amazon, one of the smartest things that workers can do is research recruitment programs.

These initiatives include programs like university recruitment and military recruitment. They offer pathways into a wide range of Amazon careers but can also provide extra support along the way — making them a good starting place for candidates will all kinds of experience and skills.

Kelley, a 1989 graduate of the Naval Academy, leads Amazon’s veteran recruitment program and also worked with Amazon to develop a program that supports mobile career opportunities for military spouses.

In Europe, Amazon recently announced a hiring program for parents who are interested in re-entering the workforce. In Chicago, Amazon sponsored an event with historically black colleges and universities to recruit more black Amazonians.

“We’re starting to experiment with those types of programs and we’re thinking about how we can create bridges,” says Kelley. “We really are looking at the job market to see who’s not imagining themselves here and how do we do that outreach.”

If you want to land a job at Amazon, be sure to scan the company’s website to see if there is a recruitment program that is right for you. If you don't match one of these programs, don't worry — there are thousands of open positions at Amazon and lots of other ways to access them.