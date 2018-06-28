Amazon to acquire online pharmacy PillPack

Amazon plans to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, the companies announced Thursday.

CNBC has reported on Amazon's push into the pharmacy industry. The deal will give Amazon an immediate platform into the business of selling drugs.

Shares of drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and Rite Aid all tanked on the news.

PillPack packages, organizes and delivers drugs. It sends consumers packages with the specific number of medications they're supposed to take at specific times. It boasts a "full-service" pharmacy, meaning its customer service team is available 24/7.

“PillPack’s visionary team has a combination of deep pharmacy experience and a focus on technology,” Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement. “PillPack is meaningfully improving its customers’ lives, and we want to help them continue making it easy for people to save time, simplify their lives, and feel healthier. We’re excited to see what we can do together on behalf of customers over time.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies expect the deal to close during the second half of the year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.