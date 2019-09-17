UVA basketball coach turned down a raise after national championship win: 'I have more than I need'

In 2019, University of Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett led the Cavaliers to their first appearance in the Final Four in 35 years and on to win their first NCAA Championship title in program history.

But when UVA President Jim Ryan and Athletic Director Carla Williams tried to offer Bennett a raise after the win, he rejected it.

"President Ryan and Carla were very gracious in what they offered to me as a potential contract, but I have a very good contract," said Bennett, in an article published on UVA's website on Sept. 15. "I have more than enough, and if there are ways that this can help out the athletic department, the other programs and coaches, by not tying up so much [in men's basketball], that's my desire."

"I have more than I need," he said. "I'm blessed beyond what I deserve."

The coach also donated $500,000 toward a career-training initiative for current and former UVA men's basketball players. Rejecting additional compensation "just does not happen in our industry," said Williams.

Bennett said he consulted with his wife, Laurel, before making the decision. "She's always said, 'Is there something we can do that can make a difference?' That's been on her heart and mind, and we've talked about it a lot," he said.