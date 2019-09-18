The highest-paying job in the US pays over $190,000, and it's not in tech

The highest-paid workers in the country are more likely to wear a white coat than the Silicon Valley uniform of a hoodie and jeans.

Physicians sit at the top of Glassdoor's list of highest-paying jobs in the U.S. in 2019.

According to the job site's number crunch, physicians earn a median base salary just over $193,000 — a sizable amount more than the No. 2 top-earning job of pharmacy manager, where workers earn an estimated $144,000. It's also more than three-and-a-half times the national median pay of $52,950.

While the top 25 contenders skew tech-heavy, health care roles take the top four spots overall and comprise half of the top 10. These positions, including dentist, pharmacist and physician assistant, require master's or doctorate degrees in their specialty, oftentimes with additional training or specialized programs and proper licensing to practice.

The demand for jobs in health care is expected to skyrocket over the next decade, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics projections. However, some of the biggest growth opportunities will be concentrated in low-wage and high-demand work like home health aides and caretakers.

The first tech role that appears on the top-paying list is enterprise architect — a strategic role at an organization, that involves making sure information technology and business goals are aligned — which sits at No. 5 and earns about $122,000.

Other lucrative tech roles on the list work with software development, data management and information security in various capacities. The roles don't often call for advanced degrees, and some list having four years of entry-level work experience as the equivalent of holding a bachelor's degree in a related engineering or computer science field. That said, workers at these high-earning levels are generally expected to have five or more years of technical experience — in addition to a four-year training period in school or otherwise — under their belt.

Glassdoor compiled these rankings based on salary reviews left between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

The top 10 highest-paying jobs all pay over $100,000 — here's who comes out on top.