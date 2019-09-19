What to know about Pete Buttigieg's 'Medicare for All Who Want It' health-care plan

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's newly released health-care plan promises to expand coverage to uninsured Americans, lower costs and offer more choice in the health-care space. Just don't call it "Medicare for All."

Called "Medicare for All Who Want It," a riff on the plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, another Democratic presidential candidate, the policy would keep employer-sponsored insurance and private individual plans while creating a government plan, called a public option, that any American could join.

"Everyone should have the option of getting coverage through a public insurance alternative," Buttigieg's campaign said in a statement announcing the policy. "This way, if a private insurance plan from your employer or the marketplace isn't affordable, you can get a plan that is."

The uninsured, including low-income Americans living in states that did not expand Medicaid when the Affordable Care Act became law, would be automatically enrolled in the public option under Buttigieg's plan, while those with access to an employer's plan would also be able to join. He also calls for expanding who is eligible for governmental subsidies to buy health insurance.

With a public option available to Americans, the government and private insurers would effectively be competing for peoples' business, which would theoretically lower prices. The government's plan would cover all of the essential health benefits — 10 categories of care that all insurance plans must cover, including emergency services, hospitalization and maternity care — currently mandated by the ACA. In that way, Buttigieg's plan is more an expansion of the ACA than a whole new health-care system.

He also calls for an end to surprise billing, the practice of patients receiving care from a doctor or practitioner outside of their insurance network, often at a supposedly in-network facility.

This plan "will cost about $1.5 trillion over a decade, paid for by cost savings and corporate tax reform," Buttigieg writes in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Critics on the left, particularly those in favor of a single-payer system, say this type of plan still favors private insurance companies. Others say it does not guarantee universal coverage. The Partnership for America's Health Care Future, a health-care industry advocacy group, opposes every Democratic plan with a public option, claiming it would limit consumers' health-care options. The government also typically negotiates lower rates for care than private insurers do, another reason the industry may be opposed.