What chess grandmasters eat for peak concentration and performance

To the untrained eye, a chess grandmaster might not seem like an elite athlete — chess, after all, requires intense concentration and hours of sitting.

But for these world class chess players, training their bodies for peak performance is key to staying on top of the rigorous mental demands of the game, ESPN reports.

The World Cup of Chess is taking place now through Oct. 4 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia. During a major tournament like this, chess players can burn up to 6,000 calories per day just from the physiological effects of stress and thinking, Robert Sapolsky, Stanford professor of neurology and neurosurgery told ESPN.

Grandmasters also "sustain elevated blood pressure for hours in the range found in competitive marathon runners," Sapolsky said.

And just like an athlete might adjust their diet and workout routine ahead of a game, chess grandmasters have developed unique ways to stay fueled and focused.

Here are the strict health habits that chess the top two grandmasters use to train for a competition, according to ESPN.