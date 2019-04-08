Billionaire Jack Dorsey's 11 biohacks: From no food all weekend to ice baths

"The biggest impact" to his mental health is meditation, Dorsey tells Greenfield, adding that he has been practicing for 20 years.

Dorsey says he aims to meditate one hour in the morning and at night: "I've more or less kept up the practice of two hours ... a day," but "if you can just get 10 minutes, and sometimes that's all I can find, that's what I do."

In addition to the Myanmar meditation retreat, Dorsey says he did another one near Dallas.

Meditation has been shown to have numerous benefits including decreasing stress, anxiety and depression and increasing focus and the ability to multitask.