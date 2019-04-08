Billionaire Jack Dorsey's 11 biohacks: From no food all weekend to ice baths

The ancient philosophy of Stoicism – which teaches to be satisfied with what you have and includes practices like self-denial — has become a trend among Silicon Valley elites. But perhaps no one is more devoted than 42-year-old billionaire Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square.
Dorsey tweets about his various Stoic endeavors, for which he is often derided: When he went on a 10-day meditation retreat in Myanmar for his birthday in 2018, he was blasted for being blind to the human rights atrocities occurring there. He's also been criticized for promoting questionable eating habits, like intermittent fasting.
But Dorsey says he needs to be "performant" and "clear" to effectively run two companies. So to maximize his capacity, he constantly evolves his habits, he says on the Ben Greenfield Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast. Here's what Dorsey has been up to.