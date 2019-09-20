Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's former NYC apartment is on sale for $4.7 million — look inside

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's former New York City apartment is on the market for $4.7 million.

The modern, 2,427-square foot home, located in Manhattan's Soho neighborhood, was featured in Vogue and Elle Décor. It was designed by famous Italian architect Claudio Silvestrin. Two neighboring apartments were combined to create the current layout, according to the listing.

"The whole space is really special," listing agent Emily Beare of CORE told CNBC Make It. "I really think it is all about the calm spa like feel the apartment evokes."

Take a look inside.

The space has 10-foot ceilings and an open floor plan. The living and dining spaces have views of north and east Manhattan.