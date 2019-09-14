Drew Barrymore's former California home is on the market for $9.95 million — look inside

The former Montecito, California home of actress Drew Barrymore is on the market for $9.95 million. Barrymore married Will Kopelman in the garden there in 2012 (they divorced in 2016) and sold the property in 2013 for $6.35 million.
The main house, which is approximately 6,258 square feet, has five bedrooms with five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The guest house is 382 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom.
Take a look inside.
The home was built in 1937 and renovated in 2016.
The kitchen has custom cabinetry and an island with a marble countertop.
The master bedroom has a dressing room and master bathroom.
There is also a sunroom that opens to a patio and garden.
Barrymore, who starred in and executive produced Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet," was most recently on Forbes' list of the 100 highest paid celebrities in 2010 for bringing in $15 million. She is also an entrepreneur, with businesses including Flower Films and Flower Beauty.
