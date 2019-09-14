Drew Barrymore's former California home is on the market for $9.95 million — look inside

The former Montecito, California home of actress Drew Barrymore is on the market for $9.95 million. Barrymore married Will Kopelman in the garden there in 2012 (they divorced in 2016) and sold the property in 2013 for $6.35 million.

The main house, which is approximately 6,258 square feet, has five bedrooms with five full bathrooms and two half-baths. The guest house is 382 square feet, with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Take a look inside.