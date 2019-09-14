Inside the $45 million mansion that belonged Mrs. Fields' cookies founder

The former home of Debbi Fields, founder of cookie empire Mrs. Fields brand, is on the market for $45 million.

The property, a working ranch known as River View Ranch, sits on over 200,000 acres of land in northern Utah, according to the listing by Kerry Oman and Thomas Wright of Summit Sotheby's International Reality.

In 2011, Jeanette Brooks purchased the ranch. She then remodeled, renovated, and furnished the property.

"When I got the house it had sat empty for 11 years," Brooks told Mansion Global. "We bought it 'as is' at auction for I think $1.7 million."

Take a look inside.