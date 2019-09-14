Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Inside the $45 million mansion that belonged Mrs. Fields' cookies founder

VIDEO0:5000:50
Inside Mrs. Fields founder's former ranch listed for $45 million
Life

The former home of Debbi Fields, founder of cookie empire Mrs. Fields brand, is on the market for $45 million.

The property, a working ranch known as River View Ranch, sits on over 200,000 acres of land in northern Utah, according to the listing by Kerry Oman and Thomas Wright of Summit Sotheby's International Reality.

In 2011, Jeanette Brooks purchased the ranch. She then remodeled, renovated, and furnished the property.

"When I got the house it had sat empty for 11 years," Brooks told Mansion Global. "We bought it 'as is' at auction for I think $1.7 million."

Take a look inside.

Summit Sotheby's International Realty

The sale of the ranch includes all furniture, ranch equipment and machinery, cattle and grazing permits. The main home is nearly 17,000 square feet, with 10 bedrooms, 11 fireplaces and many living spaces, according to the listing.

The ranch has a large kitchen, great room and dining space.

Summit Sotheby's International Realty
Summit Sotheby's International Realty
Summit Sotheby's International Realty

The master bedroom has a fireplace and renovated master bathroom.

Summit Sotheby's International Realty
Summit Sotheby's International Realty

There are horse facilities, including a stall shower and tub, on the property.

Summit Sotheby's International Realty

Debbi Fields opened her first Mrs. Fields store in Palo Alto, California in 1977. In 1987, the company had sales of $87 million, according to Inc. In 1993, Fields lost control of the company when Mrs. Fields gave its lenders almost 80% of the company for forgiving $46 million in debt, according to Forbes. Fields remains a spokesperson for the brand.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

VIDEO1:5101:51
Inside Melanie Griffith's $4.3 million Aspen estate
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact