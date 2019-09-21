52% of Americans are considered 'middle class'—here's how much money they earn

According to a 2018 report from the Pew Research Center, 52% of American adults live in "middle class" households. The median income of that group was $78,442 in 2016.

Pew defines the middle class as adults whose annual household income is two-thirds to double the national median. That's after incomes have been adjusted for household size, since smaller households require less money to support the same lifestyle as larger ones.

About one-fifth of American households, 19%, are considered upper class, while 29% are lower class. The median income of upper class households was $187,872 in 2016. For lower income households, it was $25,624.

These numbers are in 2016 dollars and scaled to reflect a three-person household.

Pew looked at various household sizes. Here's the income range you'd have to earn each year to be considered middle class, depending on the size of your family: