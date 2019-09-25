Disney CEO Bob Iger: 'People just don't want to follow someone who is a pessimist'

Bob Iger believes in looking on the bright side.

In a "Mad Money" interview on Tuesday, Iger discussed his newly-released book, "The Ride of a Lifetime," with CNBC's Jim Cramer, who asked the CEO how people maintain optimism these days.

"Optimism is a core principle of good leadership," Iger tells Cramer. "People just don't want to follow someone who is a pessimist. I remember as a kid seeing WWII movies and you'd have some captain or lieutenant or officer of some sort saying, 'OK, we're going over this hill, come on fellas.' If that guy is a pessimist, who's going to go over the hill with him? I think if you equate that to business, it's in many respects somewhat similar."

This year alone, the company has launched the Disney+ streaming service and acquired 21st Century Fox in a $71 billion deal – its fourth powerhouse acquisition under Iger, along with Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilm.