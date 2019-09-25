You can now apply for a job at McDonald's using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

McDonald's employs nearly 2 million people around the world, and the company is planning to hire even more with the help of an unlikely partner — Amazon Alexa.

Today, McDonald's announced that workers can now apply for a job at the fast-food behemoth by using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as a part of its Made at McDonald's global hiring campaign. Using Apply Thru, a voice application for Alexa and Google Assistant, interested workers can say "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "Ok Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru."

Apply Thru asks applicants for basic information including their name, job area of interest and location. It also states what McDonald's positions are available in an applicant's area and then texts a link to an official application online.

McDonald's claims this amounts to the "world's first voice-initiated application process."