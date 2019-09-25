You can now apply for a job at McDonald's using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

McDonald's employs nearly 2 million people around the world, and the company is planning to hire even more with the help of an unlikely partner — Amazon Alexa.
Today, McDonald's announced that workers can now apply for a job at the fast-food behemoth by using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant as a part of its Made at McDonald's global hiring campaign. Using Apply Thru, a voice application for Alexa and Google Assistant, interested workers can say "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "Ok Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru."
Apply Thru asks applicants for basic information including their name, job area of interest and location. It also states what McDonald's positions are available in an applicant's area and then texts a link to an official application online.
McDonald's claims this amounts to the "world's first voice-initiated application process."
"We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa," says David Fairhurst, McDonald's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer, in a statement. "Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams — friendly, responsive and fun. I am looking forward to having our application process simplified with Alexa."
Currently, the application available to workers in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the U.K., but is expected to expand to other countries in the near future.
"Alexa makes life easier, and we're thrilled to see McDonald's utilize voice to create a simpler, more convenient job application process for customers," says Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Alexa in a statement. "With Apply Thru, customers can start the process for a job at their nearest McDonald's restaurant — all they need to do is ask."
The news comes amidst protests and strikes organized by the union-backed organization Fight for $15 and is the latest example of how McDonald's is moving to integrate technology into its business model.
According to The Wall Street Journal, McDonald's is also designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers.
