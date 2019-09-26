Indra Nooyi has advice for stamping out workplace bias

Indra Nooyi knows what it's like to be the outsider at work.

As an Indian woman who kickstarted her career in 1980's corporate America, she had to fight for years to make herself seen before famously taking the helm as PepsiCo's first female CEO in 2006.

"I worked harder than anyone else ... so that people didn't look at me as a woman, a woman of color, an immigrant," the 63-year-old said recently at Women's Forum Asia in Singapore.

Times have since changed, she noted. Women and minorities are now better represented in universities and workplaces, and many companies say they are striving for greater diversity and inclusion.

But there remains a long way to go, continued Nooyi, who called on fellow business leaders to take a more active role in forwarding progress.